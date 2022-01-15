Menu
Edward M. Sennett
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Knapp Funeral Home - Watseka
219 South 4th Street
Watseka, IL

Edward M. Sennett

April 24, 1945 - Jan. 11, 2022

HOMER GLEN - Edward M. Sennett, 76 of Homer Glen and formerly of Herscher, Clifton, and Johnsburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood.

He was born on April 24, 1945, in Broken Bow, NE, a son of Lloyd and Vera (Heiser) Sennett. Ed married Carol Tucker and she preceded him in death in September 1969. He later married Lynn Blume in Oak Lawn and she survives.

In addition to his wife Lynn, survivors include two daughters: Tami (Paul) Bronke of Normal and Tiffany (Brandon) Parker of Eudora, KS; four sons: Tim (Darla) Sennett of Lexington, Tom (Jamie) Sennett of Normal, Ty (Rachel) Sennett of Hayward, WI, and Tait (Anna) Sennett of Princeville; one sister, Jana (Steve) Zabel of Donovan; seventeen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Teri Sennett.

Ed played minor league baseball with the California Angels affiliate including the Texas League and California League. He was the first All-American baseball player in Illinois State University history (1965). Ed was coach of the year at least six-times during his coaching career and was inducted into the Illinois Coaches Hall of Fame (2008). He took three teams to the state finals... one class A high school basketball team (Herscher High School); one class AA high school basketball team (Johnsburg High School); and one class A high school baseball team (Herscher) High School). He was a high school math teacher and coached basketball and baseball in Herscher and Johnsburg and basketball at Central High School in Clifton for 38-years. He was a member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and the IEA and NEA Teachers Association.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with Pastor Paul Strand officiating. Visitation will be on Monday, January 17, 2022, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the G.A.R. Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Luncheon will immediately follow the burial at the Watseka Elks Lodge (111 N 3rd St, Watseka).

Please share a memory of Ed at www.knappfuneralhomes.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Knapp Funeral Home - Watseka
219 South 4th Street, Watseka, IL
Jan
18
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Knapp Funeral Home - Watseka
219 South 4th Street, Watseka, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Knapp Funeral Home - Watseka
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I have many fond memories of Ed as a teammate with the Buckley Dutchmasters baseball organization in the 70s and coaching against his basketball teams in the 80s and early 90s. We both had very young families in Buckley and that resulted in them competing against each other later on the basketball court. We broke each others hearts more than once as are teams were good and always played in the title games. We still were friends and had great respect for one another. Ed was an excellent coach and mentor to his students and players and more than anything he was a wonderful husband and father. He was a man of faith and lived it everyday. Rest in peace my friend Pam and I send our condolences to Lynn and the family
Tom Posey
Friend
January 16, 2022
Coach Sennett was my math teacher,baseball and basketball coach and mentor since I was in 8th grade. I learned so many great life values from him threw my tough years of school. He taught me how to work hard to be the best student and player I could be with my ability. I will always remember all the baseball and basketball stories he had told. His legacy at Johnsburg is of a great caring teacher and coach.
Robert Welzen jr
School
January 16, 2022
I am so sorry to hear about Eddie´s passing. I have so very many fantastic memories with Eddie whether it was on the baseball field playing for the Redbirds, shooting hoops together either at ISU or on the A.A.U. Basketball circuit all over the place, playing wiffle ball at Cardinal Court day and night or playing golf on the ISU course with Tammy along in her wagon. He did a fantastic job getting me on the golf course and away from the classes he said I could afford to miss. I will not forget Eddie´s knuckleball practice on me either. It was a new pitch he learned with the Angels and since we lived near each other in Cardinal Court he´d call and say, "Hey Connie want to try and hit my knuckleball again today?" I couldn´t hit it very well, but it was better than trying to catch it! My wife and I saw Eddie and Lynn at the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago after the incident many years ago and I couldn´t believe what he (and Lynn, who I consider an angel) had to go through and for so long. Eddie was such a competitor in everything he did. As a Junior when he was named All American at ISU in baseball he had such command of all three of his pitches. He was like Greg Maddux before Greg Maddux! Eddie, I will never forget the great times we shared together as friends, teammates and Cardinal Court neighbors. Rest in peace my good friend.
Dick Conrad
Friend
January 15, 2022
