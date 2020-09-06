BLOOMINGTON - Edward Shelton peacefully moved from this life to the next on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

He was born September 7, 1929 in Bloomington, IL to Fannie (Taylor) and William Shelton.

Survivors include his sister, Barbara (Ron) Parido of Bloomington, his brother George Shelton of Bloomington, his children; Sandra (Richard) Barth of Morton, IL, Gary (Linda) Shelton of Bloomington, Sheila Shelton (wife of Steven) of Emington, and Bradley Shelton of Bloomington as well as six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one gorgeous great-great-granddaughter, and Max, the wonder cat.

He was preceded in death by so many dear souls, but the most profound were his eldest son Steven in 2001 and the the love of his life, his sweet Maggie Shelton in 2016.

He was a force of nature. His will and determination were locally legendary. No one who knew him could escape his understated charm and genuine concern for others. His dedication to the well-being of his dear wife in her final years was inspirational and frankly nearly incredible. It's impossible to enumerate all of Ed Shelton's attributes. There are just too many, but formidable is a word that comes to mind. He was formidable.

No one leaves this world without having influenced those around them. His sphere was expanded beyond anything typical through his love and care for others as well as his generous, thoughtful counsel and his prolific charitable pursuits. Ed loved Jesus and was a long-time member of First Assembly of God in Normal. He was shrewd enough to retire from the Ralston Purina company after 30 years service at the youthful age of 56, but he never stopped working in any sense of the word. His volunteer efforts included a long-term position as church custodian as well as missionary church-building in Mexico. An accomplished musician, he often shared his talent mentoring young banjo-pickers and in performance with bands in local venues. His loving influence is his legacy.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Ruby's Rescue No-Kill Animal Shelter in McLean and the Home Sweet Home Mission in Bloomington.

His graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11am at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington.

Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, Illinois is in charge of arrangements.

