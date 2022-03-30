Edward Charles Whitaker

Jan. 14, 1930 - March 27, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Edward Charles Whitaker, 92, of Bloomington, formerly of Decatur, passed away March 27, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Hospital in Normal, IL.

Edward was born in Decatur on January 14, 1930, the son of Edgar and Jessie (Hullinger) Whitaker. He served honorably in the US Army and later became an electrical engineer. He married Barbara Ann Vaughan in 1950, in Decatur, and they shared a long life together until her death in 2016. Edward enjoyed fishing, forestry, boating, 3:00 martinis, woodworking, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a past Commodore of the Decatur Boat Club.

Edward is survived by his children: Douglas (Mary) Whitaker of Bloomington and Sandra (Ron) Whitaker-Geoffrion of Stilwell, KS; grandchildren: Sarah (Elliott) Beall, Jake Geoffrion, Adam (Racheal) Geoffrion, Joseph Charles (Laura Borgula) Whitaker, Jeffrey (Callie Codron) Whitaker, Maggie (Chris Martin) Whitaker, and Patrick (Jill Lockwood) Whitaker; and great-grandson, Wesley Geoffrion.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home is providing cremation services for Edward. Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.