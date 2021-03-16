Menu
Edwin Oliver Sanders
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Edwin Oliver Sanders

Jan. 19, 1931 - March 12, 2021

NORMAL - Edwin Oliver Sanders, 90 of Normal, passed away at 1:04 p.m. Friday March 12, 2021 at his residence.

Edwin was born January 19, 1931 in Macon County, Illinois, the son of Edwin Olin and Helen Viola (Cox) Sanders. He married Reta Ann Tool on August 2, 1951 in Bloomington, Illinois. She survives.

Also surviving are two sons: Thomas (Laurie) Sanders and Jeffrey (Theresa) Sanders; a son-in-law: Manual Thormann; brothers and sisters: Milton Sanders, Paul (Bert) Sanders, Delores Zimmerman, Marilyn Boyd and Sharon (Ron) Johnson; 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: a daughter Sherryl Thormann; two grandsons; a great granddaughter; one brother and five sisters.

Edwin worked as an Operating Engineer for Illinois State University for 35 years.

The Funeral will be at Hudson Christian Church, Hudson, Illinois at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday March 17, 2021 with visitation at 10:00 a.m. Pastors Jason Collins and Brandon Current will officiate. Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Hudson Christian Church.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are lifelong friends of Tom, Laurie, and all of their family. Their family is like an extension of our family and we mourn the loss of Ed with them. But we know he´s having a pretty deep conversation with some angels right now. Love and prayers to all of the family. Chris and Kristi
Chris and Kristi Williams
March 17, 2021
Reta, Tiffany, Kyla, Collin, McKenna, Kendall, and the rest of the family, I´m very sorry for your loss. While I did not know Ed well, I will not forget the few times we were able to talk, especially about our shared work history at Illinois State University. Ed was a special person, as is his wonderful wife Reta.
Karen Banno
March 16, 2021
I am thinking of the family. I went to church at Hudson Christian Church and enjoyed being in contact with them.
Lyne Waller
March 16, 2021
Tom and Jeff so sorry for your loss. He was a great man. Remember him working on his 24 ounce Datsun, great sense of humor.
Max Fever
March 16, 2021
Ed was a unique and interesting gentleman with many skills when I knew him many years ago. I am confident he affected so very many people in a positive way. He will be missed.
Douglas Diefenbach
March 16, 2021
To the family please accept my Sincere Condolences on the passing of Edwin.
Robert E. Handley
March 16, 2021
