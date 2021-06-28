Eileen Mae Gautschy

Oct. 25, 1930 - June 26, 2021

STREATOR - Eileen Mae Gautschy 90 of Streator died Saturday morning (June 26, 2021) at the Villas of Holly Brook, Streator.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Streator with Rev. Bill Callister, officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 AM Wednesday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. The Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Gautschy was born October 25, 1930 in Streator the daughter of Otto and Marie (Hewitt) Kark. She married Robert Gautschy, October 21, 1951 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Streator. He preceded her in death September 23, 2007.

Eileen was a loving mother and beloved grandma and is survived by four daughters: Kay (Ken) Lynch, Williamsburg VA, Karen (the late Dwight) Crabtree, Streator, Nancy (Ben) Gardner, Toano VA, Beth (Jeff) Hickey, Peru, one son, Robert "Bud" (Mary Lynn) Gautschy, Streator, sixteen grandchildren, twenty four great grandchildren and two great great grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons, Daniel in 1952 and Randy in 2010 also a sister, Marge Schmillen in 2001.

Prior to her marriage she was employed as a receptionist at Dr. Roland Moore's office in Streator, She had been employed as a playground supervisor and lunch server at Sherman School. She and her husband owned and operated Bob's Sunoco in Streator over 50 years.

She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher, Altar Guild many times president, Miriam Circle, 2 or 1 Club, OWLS Club, Church Librarian, prayer chain, and WELCA, She also was a member of the Literary Club, Athene Club, Illinois Valley Doll Study Club, United Federation of Dolls, and LaSalle County Republican Women. She loved cats and was a friend to many strays in her neighborhood.

Memorials may be made to Streator Public Library St. Paul's Altar Guild or Illinois Valley Animal Rescue.

