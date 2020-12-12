Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elaine M. Engelhorn
ABOUT
Washington Community High School
FUNERAL HOME
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center - Morton
140 S. Detroit Ave.
Morton, IL

Elaine M. Engelhorn

July 10, 1961 - Dec. 9, 2020

BLOOMINGTON – Elaine M. Engelhorn, 59, of Bloomington, formerly of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, IL.

She was born on July 10, 1961 in Peoria, IL, to John P. and Mary (Preston) Smith. She married Matt Engelhorn in Morton, IL on October 26, 2019. He survives.

Also surviving are her children: Holly Wolf (Travis) of Morton and Mason Hansen of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren: Kayla, Megan, and Caitlyn Wolf; her mother, Mary Smith of Morton; her sister, Karen Smith (Darryl Vaughn) of Morton; and step-children: Casey and Ryan Engelhorn of Normal, IL.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Elaine graduated from Washington High School in 1979. She then graduated from Sangamon State University.

She was a devout Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bulls fan and adored her little dogs: Cubbie and Barbie.

Elaine had the best smile and a love for others. She was always kind, generous and funny and loved all things sparkly.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Morton Christian Church with Pastor Larry Timm officiating. Visitation will be from 12 noon to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are recommended. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 12, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Morton Christian Church
IL
Dec
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Morton Christian Church
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center - Morton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center - Morton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Elaine was a genuinely sweet lady with a truly angelic spirit. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our sympathies to her family and her many friends.
Carol & Greg Koos
December 12, 2020
I will always remember Elaine's smile and laugh. She was a sweet girl and will be sorely missed. My deepest sympathies to her family and friends.
Doug Opper
Doug Opper
Classmate
December 12, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results