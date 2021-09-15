Elayne Y. Rexroat

Feb. 29, 1932 - Sept. 12, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Elayne Y. Rexroat, age 89, of Bloomington, IL passed away 5:33 PM on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Her graveside service will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Park Hill Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, Bloomington, IL. Deacon Lyn Ahearn will be officiating. There will be no visitation. The family suggests memorials be made to Home Sweet Home Mission or The Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Elayne was born February 29, 1932 in Lawndale, IL the daughter of Dewey and Anna (Bunzell) Bates. She married Robert Dean "Bob" Rexroat on June 6, 1954, at the Park United Methodist Church, Bloomington, IL. He passed away October 9, 2016.

Surviving is a sister Carol Todd, Dallas, GA; her brother, R.O. (Cecelia) Bates, Del Rio, TX; sister in-law and friend, Shirley Rexroat, Bloomington, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

Elayne is preceded in death by her parents, one sister and two brothers.

Elayne was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IL. She had worked at General Electric, Bloomington, IL. Elayne had volunteered at Miller Park with the senior activities center and she was very active with Home Sweet Home Ministries. Elayne was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

