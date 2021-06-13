Eldon Dale Camp

Aug. 3, 1927 – June 9, 2021

BLOOMINGTON – Dale Camp, 93, passed peacefully Wednesday, June 9, 2021 due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. There will be a graveside service at a later date at Friends Cemetery, Bentown.

Dale was born August 3, 1927, the youngest of seven children to Harry and Bertha (Jostes) Camp in Forsyth, IL.

He married Betty Cochran on November 20, 1948 in Decatur. She survives. They were blessed with 73 years of marriage. Also surviving are three daughters: Kathy Camp, Susan Camp (Randy Hoffman), both of Bloomington and Pam (Martin) O'Neall of Stratford, WI; two grandchildren: Matthew (Valerie) O'Neall of Ellsworth, and Katie (Jacob) Eckeberger of Minneapolis; and four-great grandchildren. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, and all of his siblings.

Dale served in the U.S. Navy at the end of WWII on a mine sweeper in the Philippines, stationed at Subic Bay. After discharge from the Navy, he attended technical school in Chicago, returning to Decatur. He and Betty moved to Bloomington, where he established Camp Refrigeration and Air Conditioning in 1956, a business he operated until he retired in 1992. Dale built his first home in 1952 in Normal, and his 2nd home in 1960 in rural Bloomington where the family enjoyed an idyllic country setting for 45 years. Dale developed Camp and Tanglewood Subdivisions in the 1960's and '70's.

Dale was a long-time member of the Mohammed Shrine and Calliope Unit. He dedicated many years to the restoration, care, and maintenance of the calliope for parades and events.

Dale was hard-working and creative. He was a self-taught builder, researcher, inventor, and philosophical thinker. He was a compassionate and caring individual. He obtained his pilot's license, went on many Minnesota fishing trips, and spent winters in the Florida Keys fishing on his Boston Whaler. Dale had a dry sense of humor which most appreciated, some did not understand. Those who did were loyal friends to the end.

The family would like to extend gratitude to the nursing staff and techs at BroMenn MOSU. A wonderful and caring group of people.

