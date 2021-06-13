Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eldon Dale Camp
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
1102 Airport Road
Bloomington, IL

Eldon Dale Camp

Aug. 3, 1927 – June 9, 2021

BLOOMINGTON – Dale Camp, 93, passed peacefully Wednesday, June 9, 2021 due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. There will be a graveside service at a later date at Friends Cemetery, Bentown.

Dale was born August 3, 1927, the youngest of seven children to Harry and Bertha (Jostes) Camp in Forsyth, IL.

He married Betty Cochran on November 20, 1948 in Decatur. She survives. They were blessed with 73 years of marriage. Also surviving are three daughters: Kathy Camp, Susan Camp (Randy Hoffman), both of Bloomington and Pam (Martin) O'Neall of Stratford, WI; two grandchildren: Matthew (Valerie) O'Neall of Ellsworth, and Katie (Jacob) Eckeberger of Minneapolis; and four-great grandchildren. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, and all of his siblings.

Dale served in the U.S. Navy at the end of WWII on a mine sweeper in the Philippines, stationed at Subic Bay. After discharge from the Navy, he attended technical school in Chicago, returning to Decatur. He and Betty moved to Bloomington, where he established Camp Refrigeration and Air Conditioning in 1956, a business he operated until he retired in 1992. Dale built his first home in 1952 in Normal, and his 2nd home in 1960 in rural Bloomington where the family enjoyed an idyllic country setting for 45 years. Dale developed Camp and Tanglewood Subdivisions in the 1960's and '70's.

Dale was a long-time member of the Mohammed Shrine and Calliope Unit. He dedicated many years to the restoration, care, and maintenance of the calliope for parades and events.

Dale was hard-working and creative. He was a self-taught builder, researcher, inventor, and philosophical thinker. He was a compassionate and caring individual. He obtained his pilot's license, went on many Minnesota fishing trips, and spent winters in the Florida Keys fishing on his Boston Whaler. Dale had a dry sense of humor which most appreciated, some did not understand. Those who did were loyal friends to the end.

The family would like to extend gratitude to the nursing staff and techs at BroMenn MOSU. A wonderful and caring group of people.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Dale was a fantastic person who was a person that gave his all to his friends. When I was just married did as much for Mary and I to help us build our house and get a lot as anybody. He had a dry sense of humor and wit that I remember well. My condolences to Betty, Pam, Kathy, Sue, and his grandchildren who will miss him terribly.
Terry and Mary Anne Moffitt
Friend
June 15, 2021
Dear Betty, So sorry for your loss of Dale. Have lost touch over these years. Enjoyed the times we has together. I now live in Sunset Lake since 2016 with my husband Ron. So glad you had so many years with Dale.
Anne Elizabeth Standish Uhe
June 13, 2021
Sue, I want to extend my sympathies for you and your family.
Cindy Chiodo Kelley
Family
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results