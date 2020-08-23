Menu
Eldon D. Bricker

DOWNS - Eldon D. Bricker, 86, of Downs, passed away peacefully Tuesday (Aug. 18, 2020) at his home.

Eldon was born to Fred and Mildred Bricker on Feb. 27, 1934. Eldon retired after 36 years of service from GTE. He was preceded in death by his son, Brian; his four brothers and two sisters.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 61 years, Ellen June; his five children, Mitchell Bricker, Lisa Wells, Teresa (Larry) Radcliff, Lori (Brad) Roland, Debra Bricker; his sister, Nelda Hayes; brother, Ronnie Bricker; niece, Rhonda (Jimmy) Neeley; and nephew, J.R. Heffren. He enjoyed spending time with his five grandchildren, Ryan (Jaime) Courtney, Brandi and Cassie Woith, Phillip and Jessica Aldridge, and his four great-grandchildren, River and Briar Courtney, Lily Aldridge and Ellie Woith.

There will be a private graveside service at Hopewell cemetery, Downs.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed.


Published by The Pantagraph on Aug. 23, 2020.
