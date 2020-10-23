Eldon Starnes

August 8, 1922 - Oct. 22, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Eldon Starnes, 98, of Bloomington, passed away at 9:20 AM on Thursday October 22, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington will assist with the burial rites. To protect the health and safety of others, there will be a private burial at Park Hill Cemetery.

Eldon was born on August 8, 1922 in Bloomington, the son of James Kurt and Agnes (Livengood) Starnes. He married June Starnes on October 18, 1946 in Bloomington.

Surviving are his son-in-law, Hubert Morales of Bloomington; hi uh TV s brother Norman of Bloomington; three nephews: Steve Rousey, Terry Rousey and Gary Starnes; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife June; his daughter Julie Morales; two sisters; and one brother.

Eldon enlisted, along with his cousin the late Edward Smiley, in the U.S. Army, one week before the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor. He served as a Technician Fifth Grade in the 388th Anti-aircraft Artillery during WWII. He was honorably discharged on January 4, 1946.

Eldon worked at the Meadows Washing Machine Company after the war until 1946, when he went to work in East Peoria at Caterpillar until his retirement in 1982. He and his family moved to Peoria, where he raised his family. He and June moved back to Bloomington in 1994.

He was a member of the VFW Post 814 in Peoria. His hobbies included bowling, country music, spending time with his family and watching his beloved Chicago Cubs. He was thrilled to finally see them win the World Series in 2016.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org.

Online condolences may be left at www.beckmemorial.com.