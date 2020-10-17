EL PASO - Eleanor F. Arbogast age 84 of El Paso, IL formerly of Lexington & Gridley, IL, passed away at 9:00 AM on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Heritage Health El Paso IL. A celebration of life service and private inurnment at Gridley Cemetery, Gridley, IL will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Make A Wish foundation. Arrangements are being handled by Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Eleanor was born October 24, 1935 in Lincoln, IL the daughter of Elmer and Fern Sullivan Prewitt. She married Merle Arbogast, Sr. on March 10, 1967 in Illinois. He passed away December 25, 1985.

Surviving are her 3 children, Jamie (Kevin) Kilpatrick, Normal IL, Carole (Ritchie) Cooper, Colfax IL, Merle (Kasey) Arbogast Jr., El Paso IL, 13 grandchildren, Michael (Lana) Kilpatrick, Adam (Kate) Kilpatrick, Jordan (Jessa) Kilpatrick, Brian Naas, Kelsey (Dylan) Ferguson, Brandon Naas, Brady Cooper, Korey Cooper, Shane (Nichole) Arbogast, Amanda Neisler, Jerid (Stephanie) Arbogast, Ryan Neisler and Zachery (Jenna) Arbogast and 12 great-grandchildren also survive.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents and 3 brothers, Jimmy, Sonny and Steven Prewitt.

Eleanor had worked at Hawthorne Lodge in El Paso for many years where she was known as Arbo. She enjoyed spending time with her family, doing word puzzles and fishing. She will be missed by all who knew her.

