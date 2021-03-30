Menu
Eleanor E. Krischel
1917 - 2021
BORN
1917
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home
116 N. Walnut St
Toluca, IL

Eleanor E. Krischel

Jan. 12, 1917 - March 28, 2021

NORTHBROOK - Eleanor E. Krischel, 104, of Northbrook, IL formerly of Rutland, IL passed away at 9:45 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Rosary Hill Home, Justice, IL.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Reilly Cemetery, Wenona with Franciscan Friars officiating. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Toluca is assisting the family with services.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Eleanor was born January 12, 1917 in Peoria, IL the daughter of Mathias and Margaret (Kenny) Krischel.

Surviving are several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, and one brother.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rutland and then St. Mary's Catholic Church, Wenona. She worked as a secretary for a life insurance company in Chicago until she retired.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Reilly Cemetery
Wenona, IL
