Elizabeth Boswell

June 21, 1954 - June 18, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Elizabeth Boswell, 66, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 18, 2021 with her family by her side.

Elizabeth's memorial service will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Fraternal service will be conducted by the Women of the Moose, Bloomington Chapter 173. Following the service a luncheon will be provided at the Bloomington Moose Lodge.

The family suggests memorials to be made to the ALS Foundation, Moose Charities, Community Cancer Center or Bloomington VFW Women's Auxiliary.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Elizabeth was born on June 21, 1954 to Peter J. and Ruth (Cremer) Vittone in Streator, IL. She married Leslie "Les" Boswell on June 15, 1990 in Bloomington.

She is survived by her husband Les of Bloomington; her sister, Linda Maloney, New Prague, MN; and several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Elizabeth worked as an office assistant for the Illinois Heart and Lung retiring in 2018. She was a member of the Crossroads Chapel, Bloomington and was a member of the Women of the Moose, Bloomington Chapter 173. Elizabeth was a diehard Cubs fan, she liked to crochet and loved to travel with her husband.

Elizabeth was a loving wife, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

