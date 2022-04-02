Elizabeth Metz Johnson

Jan. 19, 1931 - Mar. 27, 2022

CLIFTON - Elizabeth Metz Johnson, age 91, of Clifton, IL passed away on March 27, 2022. She was born on January 19, 1931, to the late Ludwig and Persida (Honneger) Metz in Strawn, IL. She married the love of her life, Martin Johnson, on June 28, 1951.

She was a member of the Kempton Church of the Nazarene, where she once taught Sunday school and assisted with Missionary work. She was a homemaker who enjoyed fishing trips to Brainerd, MN with her husband, reading her bible, cooking, bird watching and most of all, spending time with her family. She is remembered by her family for having a loving touch and always leading by example. Whether it was cooking, sewing, caring for her family, or giving life advice, it was always done with such love and compassion. There was never a job too large or too small that she could not tackle. She was very well known for her cakes, pies, and cookies, as well as her homemade strawberry jelly. Her family would often tell her that everything tasted better when she made it, and she would reply "because it was made with love." She never missed a birthday, and was always sure to mail a birthday card. Her family will be eternally grateful for the love and valuable life lessons Elizabeth provided. Although she will be greatly missed, her family and friends find great comfort in knowing that she is once again reunited with the love of her life in heaven. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Lavern Johnson; one son, Stephen Johnson; four brothers: Christian Metz, Emil Metz, William Metz, and David Metz; both of her parents; and one grandchild, Chris Johnson.

Elizabeth is survived by four children: John Johnson (Genie) of McLeansboro, Mary Ramirez (Jose) of Bonfield, Dan Johnson (Marilyn) Kankakee, and Donald Johnson (Connie) of Clifton; two brothers: Ben Metz and Arthur Metz; two sisters: Esther Gerber and Ruth Metz; ten grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with services immediately following at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Cullom, IL. Pastor John Mohler will be officiating. Graveside Services are to be held on a later date at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.

Memorials in the form of a donation may be made to the Kempton Church of the Nazarene.The family of Elizabeth wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Pastor John Mohler and Calvert & Martin Funeral Home.

