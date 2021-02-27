Elizabeth Ann Richardson

June 17, 1953 - Feb. 13, 2021

LINCOLN - Our beloved wife, sister, and daughter went to be with our Lord Jesus and her loved ones who went before her on February 13, 2021. Liz exuded a spirit of kindness, gentleness, and love and she will be forever missed. Liz enjoyed old movies, bingo, a challenging game of Gin Rummy, and driving around with her husband of 47 years Joseph.

She leaves behind her husband Joseph; sister Mary Tinch; sister Jacque Lane; and many nieces and nephews. The family will have a Celebration of Life at Liz's church Network Bible Fellowship Church at 1717 RT Dunn St in Bloomington, IL on March 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family.