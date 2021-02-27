Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth Ann Richardson
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021

Elizabeth Ann Richardson

June 17, 1953 - Feb. 13, 2021

LINCOLN - Our beloved wife, sister, and daughter went to be with our Lord Jesus and her loved ones who went before her on February 13, 2021. Liz exuded a spirit of kindness, gentleness, and love and she will be forever missed. Liz enjoyed old movies, bingo, a challenging game of Gin Rummy, and driving around with her husband of 47 years Joseph.

She leaves behind her husband Joseph; sister Mary Tinch; sister Jacque Lane; and many nieces and nephews. The family will have a Celebration of Life at Liz's church Network Bible Fellowship Church at 1717 RT Dunn St in Bloomington, IL on March 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family.


Published by The Pantagraph on Feb. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Network Bible Fellowship Church
1717 RT Dunn St, Bloomington, IL
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.