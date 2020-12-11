Elizabeth "Bettie" Sue Schultz

Jan. 5, 1933 - Dec. 8, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Elizabeth "Bettie" Sue Schultz, 87 of Bloomington passed away at 12:12 PM on Tuesday December 8, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

There will be a special graveside service at 12:30 PM on Monday December 14, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. Reverend Jim Warren will officiate. There will be a visitation Sunday December 13, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 PM at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Due to COVID restrictions, attendance will be limited to ten people at once and masks will be required.

Bettie was born January 5, 1933 in Towanda to Worley and Eula Loveall Arnett. She married Harry Edward Schultz on April 7, 1956 in Normal. He preceded her in death on October 18, 2018. She is also preceded in death by her parents and one sister Dorothy Stoutenborough.

She is survived by two daughters: Arnette (Charles Rydholm) Schultz of Naperville and Sue Schultz of Belleville, IL, and one granddaughter Olivia Rydholm.

Bettie was a former member of University Christian Church in Normal and currently a member of First Christian Church in Bloomington. She was a 1950 graduate of Normal Community High School and in 1955 graduated from the University of Kentucky with a bachelor's degree in pharmacy. She returned to Bloomington and worked many years at Hildabrandts in Normal, Nierstheimers in Bloomington and Osco Pharmacy on Oakland, retiring in 1995. Bettie was a life-long devotee of UK Wildcat basketball and never missed a running of the Kentucky Derby. After retirement she remained active, volunteering her time for the AFS Foreign Exchange Student travel team at O'Hare International Airport for many years. She was the past president of the 12th Armor Division Association. Bettie loved animals, especially cats, was an avid reader and loved antiquing.

Memorial contributions may be made to the 12th Armored Division Museum at 1289 North 2nd Street in Abilene, TX 79601 (http://www.12tharmoredmuseum.com/) or to Faith in Action Bloomington/Normal (https://bnfia.org/).

