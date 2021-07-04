Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elwin L. Basquin
ABOUT
Independence High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL

Elwin L. Basquin

Nov. 18, 1931 - July 1, 2021

PEORIA - Elwin L. Basquin, 89, of Heartis Village, Peoria, IL, former President and General Manager of the Illinois Valley Public Telecommunications Corporation licensee of WTVP-TV, Channel 47, died at 8:26 AM, Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.

He was born November 18, 1931 in Independence, Iowa to Lawrence E. and Alta M. (Smith) Basquin. Elwin married Phyllis Jean Andrews on September 27, 1953 in Independence, Iowa. She survives. Also surviving are four daughters: Lynne E. (Patrick) Flynn, Luann M.(Daryl) Claudin, Lizabeth "Biz" A. (Justin) Middleton, all of the Peoria area, and Laurie S. (Frank) Cleaver, West Des Moines, Iowa; 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; as well as several nieces and nephews. He loved his ever growing family and enjoyed being together with them.

His parents, two sisters, Eileen Basquin, and LaVerna Belle Crawford, daughter Lisa Kay Quigley, grandson Timothy Quigley, Jr. and granddaughter Celeste Reszel, all preceded him in death.

As a U.S. Marine radio operator FO (forward observer) known as "Eli" in 1st ANGLICO, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with Combat "V" for Valor and Bravery in Action, plus numerous other medals and commendations while serving as a Sgt. with the U.S. Marines, 1951-54 in Korea.

He attained a B.S. Degree from Drake University, Des Moines in 1957, and a M.S Degree from Iowa State University.

He was active in the planning and development of Public radio and television stations in Iowa, Illinois and Indiana. He was appointed Station Manager of WTVP-TV, Channel 47, a new public television station in Peoria in mid 1971. In 1980 he was named Vice President and General Manager, and served as President from 1987 until late 1996, when he retired.

He was active in the work of the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod, and a member since 1972 of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Peoria. He was President of the Concordia Lutheran School Foundation Board.

He served, led and volunteered with Lutheran Social Services of Illinois, Lutheran Brotherhood, Branch #8271, was a 25-year member of the Downtown Peoria Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a leader for Habitat for Humanity in the Peoria area and was selected as the 2005 "Volunteer of the Year" in the Heartland Region by Thrivent Financial.

Services will be 2:30 PM on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hamilton and Randolph Streets in Peoria, Pastor Mark Nelson and Pastor Matt Synnott, officiating. Visitation will be 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at the church two hours prior to the funeral at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Lutheran Cemetery, Peoria.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Elwin Basquin Endowed Scholarship in Mass Communications at Bradley University and the WTVP Endowment Fund.

Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com



Published by The Pantagraph on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
Hamilton and Randolph Streets, Peoria, IL
Jul
6
Service
2:30p.m.
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
Hamilton and Randolph Streets, Peoria, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
My condolences to the family. I met Elwin back in 1971. I am from Morton. I am a ham radio operator and we had a club in Morton that did weather spotting. One of our club trips was to WTVP and Elwin was our host. He was most gracious in a tour of the station. We all enjoyed it so much..RIP my friend. W9KIR
Lowell Schroeder
July 7, 2021
Our deepest sympathy. Your dad was an incredible person who will be deeply missed.
Cindy Fischer
July 7, 2021
Dear Luann, I'm so sorry about your dad. He was clearly a wonderful person, respected and admired by everyone. I wish I'd have met him. I hope you find comfort in knowing he is at peace. Love to you and your family.
Kathy Withers
July 5, 2021
I loved getting to know Elwin and Phyllis at Bickford House and Heartis. He taught me how to be proactive when helping my parents. He always gave me great advice. I will miss him. Hugs and prayers to Phyllis who I love dearly.
Tracey Kupper
Friend
July 5, 2021
Elwin was a great friend and President of WTVP! He left a wonderful legacy! He helped so many people! I have found memories of him! I'm so fortunate to call him friend!
Kay Hoecker
Family
July 3, 2021
Luann, I´m so sorry about your Dad. He was a great man, and will be very much missed.
Gina Stickelmaier
July 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results