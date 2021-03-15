Menu
Eric Anthony Mitchell
1999 - 2021
BORN
1999
DIED
2021

Eric Anthony Mitchell

March 15, 1999 - March 10, 2021

NORMAL - Eric Anthony Mitchell, 21 of Normal passed away at his residence Wednesday March 10, 2021.

He was born March 15, 1999 to Kenneth Mitchell Jr. and Jennifer (Lofgren) Mitchell in Palos Heights, IL.

He is survived by his parents; brother, Tom Mitchell; sister, Abigail Mitchell; best friend, Andrew Dennis; and cousins: Christopher, Maria Mitchell and Nicolas Lofgren.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Vale Church, Bloomington from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. with funeral service to immediately follow. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorial contributions may be made to Eric's go fund me at https://gofund.me/b916565e.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Vale Church
Bloomington, IL
Mar
18
Funeral service
Vale Church
Bloomington, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Just caught this news, so very sorry for your loss. Sending our sincere condolences. Your family are in our prayers. May you find peace with the many memories you shared.
Brian and Raedean Moritz
March 25, 2021
