Eric Anthony Mitchell

March 15, 1999 - March 10, 2021

NORMAL - Eric Anthony Mitchell, 21 of Normal passed away at his residence Wednesday March 10, 2021.

He was born March 15, 1999 to Kenneth Mitchell Jr. and Jennifer (Lofgren) Mitchell in Palos Heights, IL.

He is survived by his parents; brother, Tom Mitchell; sister, Abigail Mitchell; best friend, Andrew Dennis; and cousins: Christopher, Maria Mitchell and Nicolas Lofgren.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Vale Church, Bloomington from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. with funeral service to immediately follow. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorial contributions may be made to Eric's go fund me at https://gofund.me/b916565e.