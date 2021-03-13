Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Erica Stevens
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beck Memorial Home
209 E Grove St
Bloomington, IL

Erica Stevens

Oct. 15, 1927 - March 11, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Erica Stevens, 93, of Bloomington, died on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Martin Health Center, Bloomington. A private burial will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. There will be no visitation. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

Erica was born October 15, 1927 in Frankfurt-am-Main, Germany, daughter of Leo and Fanny Warner. Fleeing Nazi Germany in 1933, Erica emigrated with her parents and brother to Tel Aviv, Israel, and then in 1937 to New York City, becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1942. She married Allen Stevens on May 25, 1952 in New York City. The couple moved to Bloomington, IL in 1997. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen, and brother Martin.

Erica is survived by her son, Michael Stevens (Beverly) of Bloomington, and daughter Linda Sosangelis (Savas) of Sedona, AZ. She is also survived by two granddaughters: Rachel Cofer and Emily Tylecote (Alexander); and two great granddaughters: Maya Cofer and Penelope Tylecote.

In her twenties, Erica was the top in-house model for renowned New York millinery designer, Hattie Carnegie. She was also a runway couture model in Paris. After raising her two children, Erica returned to modeling in her forties as the in-house model for Pologeorgis Furs and Maximilian Furs in New York City.

Erica Stevens was a lifetime member of Hadassah, a Jewish women's charitable organization.

Online condolences may be left at www.beckmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Beck Memorial Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Beck Memorial Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
May you find comfort in your fondest memories of her.
Alton Thomas Angus
March 13, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all in this time of loss. May God bless! Love to all! Marcia
Marcia “Mia” Pfost-Lewis
Family
March 13, 2021
Mia Pfost Lewis
March 13, 2021
Helen and Victor Adamchik
March 13, 2021
Our condolences and sympathy for your loss. We will always remember Erica as beautiful, energetic and full of live and grace. She was wonderful and caring person that will be missed by all that loved her.
Helen and Victor Adamchik
March 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results