Erich A. Hinz
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Metamora Township High School
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Erich A. Hinz

Sept. 6, 1961 - Dec. 15, 2020

NORMAL - Erich A. Hinz, 59, of Normal, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Visitation will be from noon to 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Services Peoria Program.

He was born September 6, 1961 in Detroit, Michigan, a son of Robert and Mary Goulet Hinz. He married Julie A. Paxson on April 3, 1992 and she survives in Normal.

Also surviving are four sons: Jeremy Praught of Bloomington, Jacob (Alexis Broedlow) Praught of Chicago, Ryan Hinz of Peoria and Stephen Hinz of Peoria; his mother, Mary Hinz of Metamora; three sisters: Marj (Al Magil) Hinz of Michigan, Ellen (Marlon) Weekley of Metamora and Laura (Don) Keller of Texas; a sister-in-law, Nancy Hinz of Georgia; and his bulldog, Millie.

He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, John Hinz.

Erich was a graduate of Metamora High School where he played golf and baseball and continued his career as a left-handed pitcher at Lincoln College. Always a huge sports fan, he was an unabashed supporter of Michigan's Wolverines and the Detroit Redwings. "Fred" and Julie enjoyed playing pool competitively. Erich was talented as a handyman and mechanic. Erich and Julie loved camping, especially when it provided an opportunity to fish - he would have been happy to spend all his days fishing. More than anything, Erich lived to put a smile on the faces of others. His quick wit and comedic timing were second to none and he will be forever missed.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive, Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Julie, I´m so sorry for your loss. May you find peace and comfort in all the wonderful memories of him. Prayers for all of you during this difficult time.
Ann Cosgrave Lembke
December 26, 2020
So sorry to hear about Erich. Played golf and baseball with Eric many years ago in high school, was a wonderful team mate and friend. Our deepest sympathys in difficult times.
Doug and Sue Hawk
December 18, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. All of you are in my thoughts and prayers. I can remember playing poker and fantasy football with Erich. I will miss him.
Duane schoolman
December 17, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. All of you are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Teresa Lehr
December 17, 2020
So deeply sorry for your loss.
Dianne Wunderle
December 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss Julie. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time of loss
Linda Gonder
December 17, 2020
