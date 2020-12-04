Erik Merritt Peterson

Jan. 23, 1983 - Nov. 25, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Erik Merritt Peterson, 37, of Bloomington, IL, peacefully transitioned on November 25, 2020. Erik enjoyed traveling and had spent most of his life traveling to other countries. He spent the last 10 years of his life as a long-haul truck driver and had been to all 48 intracontinental states as well as Mexico and Canada throughout his career as a truck driver.

He was very giving and had a gregarious personality. He made instant friends with complete strangers with his upbeat conversations. Erik will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife, "Dearest", T. Renee Peterson; stepsons: Isaiah and Ivan. He is also survived by his parents and one sister. Erik is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Calvin and Phyllis Kneemiller and paternal grandparents, Walter and Mary Elizabeth Peterson.

Condolences, cards and flowers may be sent to 1212 Bancroft Dr., Bloomington, IL 61704.