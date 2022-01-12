Menu
Ernest G. McGrath
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Ernest G. McGrath

June 6, 1934 - Jan. 9, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Ernest G. McGrath, 87, of Bloomington, passed away on January 9, 2022, at the McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.

Ernie's service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, with Rev. Trey Haddon officiating and military honors conducted by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Following the service burial will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Second Presbyterian Church or Parkinson's Foundation.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ernie was born on June 6, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA, to John and Florence Hayes McGrath. He married Laverne Mars on June 18, 1960, in Philadelphia, PA.

Ernie is survived by his wife; their children: Debra (Donald) Sokalczuk, Hershey, PA, Sandra (Shaun) Shields, Prospect Park, PA, Cynthia (Ken) Bays, Downs, IL, and Jennifer Walls, Normal, IL. Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Dain, Daniel, Dillan, Kiera, Benjamin, Kylie and Jacob; and one great-granddaughter, Courtney.

He was preceded in death by his parents; eight brothers and three sisters.

Ernie served in the Army during the post Korean Conflict. He retired from General Electric in 1997, after 44-years. He was a member of Second Presbyterian Church of Bloomington, Normal American Legion Post 635, Bloomington Consistory and was a 32nd degree Mason-Master in Lansdowne, PA.

Ernie enjoyed collecting model trains and watching sports. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Ernie was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
Jan
14
Service
12:00p.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
Jan
14
Burial
East Lawn Memorial Gardens
Bloomington, IL
Terri Krimmel
Friend
January 13, 2022
LaVerne, Debra, Sandy, Cindy, Jennifer, And Family: David and I Are Sending Our Sincere Condolences. Ernest Loved His Family, and Each Of You Were The Highlights and Memories of Times Shared Together. We Treasured Our Trips to Philadelphia, and Ernest Would Be Our Tour Guide. He Was So Proud To Inform Us Of Many Historical Sites and The Areas Around The Airport. We Also Enjoyed Our Visits to Bloomington, IL. With Our Love, David and Delphine.
David and Delphine Batz
Family
January 13, 2022
