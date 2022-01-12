Ernest G. McGrath

June 6, 1934 - Jan. 9, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Ernest G. McGrath, 87, of Bloomington, passed away on January 9, 2022, at the McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.

Ernie's service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, with Rev. Trey Haddon officiating and military honors conducted by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Following the service burial will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Second Presbyterian Church or Parkinson's Foundation.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ernie was born on June 6, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA, to John and Florence Hayes McGrath. He married Laverne Mars on June 18, 1960, in Philadelphia, PA.

Ernie is survived by his wife; their children: Debra (Donald) Sokalczuk, Hershey, PA, Sandra (Shaun) Shields, Prospect Park, PA, Cynthia (Ken) Bays, Downs, IL, and Jennifer Walls, Normal, IL. Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Dain, Daniel, Dillan, Kiera, Benjamin, Kylie and Jacob; and one great-granddaughter, Courtney.

He was preceded in death by his parents; eight brothers and three sisters.

Ernie served in the Army during the post Korean Conflict. He retired from General Electric in 1997, after 44-years. He was a member of Second Presbyterian Church of Bloomington, Normal American Legion Post 635, Bloomington Consistory and was a 32nd degree Mason-Master in Lansdowne, PA.

Ernie enjoyed collecting model trains and watching sports. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Ernie was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.