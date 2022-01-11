Menu
Ernestine Andrews
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso
40 West Main Street
El Paso, IL

Ernestine Andrews

May 22, 1933 - Jan. 8, 2022

GRIDLEY - Ernestine Andrews, of Gridley, IL, went home to be with the Lord on January 8, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital Medical Center in Bloomington, IL.

Ernestine was born on May 22, 1933 to Oscar and Edna Easley in McComb, IL. She married Marvin Andrews on May 22, 1955. He died on April 2, 1991.

She is survived by five children: Alan (Brenda) Andrews, El Paso, IL, Dianna Kitchell, Gridley, IL, Marla (Mark Roy), Bloomington, IL, Carl (Lori) Andrews, Sebring, FL, Tim (Denise) Andrews, Lee's Summit, MO; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one great-granddaughter, Elizabeth (Ella) Joy Smart on March 29, 2014.

Memorial service will be held at a later date at Christ Community Church in Gridley. Inurnment will follow services at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is handling arrangements for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Community Church of Gridley or Dorothy's Angels at Evergreen Cemetery in Bloomington. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.

Ernestine was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family, her Lord and her friends. She will be missed.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 11, 2022.
