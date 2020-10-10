MINIER - Ethel M. Gordon, 75, of Minier, IL, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Heritage Manor in Normal, IL. Ethel was born January 30, 1945 in Newton, Kansas to Floyd and Myrtle Frey Good. She married Ronald L. Gordon October 12, 1968 in Normal. He preceded her in death June 30, 2007. Also preceding her in death were her parents and one great granddaughter, Bertie.

Ethel is survived by one daughter, Kim (Shane) Bagby of Minier, one son Kevin (Lisa) Gordon of Danvers, four grandchildren, Adriana Bagby, Matthew Bagby, Michael Bagby of Minier, Rae Ann (Anthony) Block of Danvers, two great granddaughters, Leah Yeazle of Minier, Opal Block of Danvers, one sister, Ginny (Tim) Traycik of Fort Meyers, FL.

Ethel had worked for State Farm for over 30 years. She was a member of Glad Tidings Church in East Peoria.

Services will be 11:00 AM Monday, October 12, 2020 at Haensel Funeral Home in Minier. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Due to COVID precautions social distancing and masks are requested at services. Burial will be at Minier Cemetery. Memorials may be made to her church. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.