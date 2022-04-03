Eugene J. "Geno" Krolikowski

August 20, 1957 - March 27, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Eugene J. "Geno" Krolikowski, 64, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:05 a.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family.

His memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, with Rev. Rogers Byambaasa officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Cremation rites have been accorded.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

He was born August 20, 1957, in Chicago, son of Eugene R. and Virginia Mordis Krolikowski. He first married Laurie Johnson. Later, he married Carin Weiss on June 20, 1998, in Bloomington.

Surviving are his wife, Carin Weiss-Krolikowski of Bloomington; two sons: Luke (Renee Heuer) Krolikowski of Traverse City, MI, and David (fiance, Lindsey Boesdorfer) Krolikowski of Freeland, WA. Also surviving are one sister, Mary Lou (Tom) Grabenstetter of Metamora; two brothers: Leonard (Wanda) Krolikowski of Florida and Richard (Donelle Scarlett) Krolikowski of Joliet; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Geno graduated from DeVry University with a technical degree. He worked at Mitsubishi/Diamond Star from 1988 until his retirement in 2015.

He enjoyed music and played the guitar. He also loved to cook, was an avid reader and liked to Alpine ski. He had a love for the stars and was an "amateur astronomer/star gazer." Geno also had a fondness for animals and he leaves behind his beloved four-legged companions, his dogs, "Kitty" and "Mia."