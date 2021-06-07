Menu
Eugene R. Silk
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
1102 Airport Road
Bloomington, IL

Eugene R. Silk

April 18, 1947 - June 4, 2021

NORMAL, IL - Eugene R. Silk, 74, of Normal IL passed away at his residence and surrounded by family on June 4, 2021. He was born on April 18, 1947 to Raymond and Francis (DiGraci) Silk and married his sweetheart, Bobbie Bayliss on August 30, 1968 in Kankakee.

Eugene is survived by his spouse: Bobbie; daughter: Kristin Silk McNamara; grandchildren: Robert and Brandon McNamara; and cousins. He is preceded in death by: his parents.

Early in life, Eugene attended grade school at Saint Stanislaus and high school in Kankakee. He went on to study at both Oklahoma State University and Illinois State University, graduating with a BA in accounting. Using his skills, Eugene worked for Lester Pfister Hybrid Corn as a data processing manager and was able to retire from State Farm after years of hard work. Not just a family man, Eugene was an ardent fan of University of Illinois and Notre Dame. Some of the things he enjoyed most were watching football and taking trips to go root for his teams.

A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

Memorial contributions may be made to donors choice.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
East Lawn Memorial Gardens
Bloomington, IL
East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Bobbie and Kristin I'm so sorry to read of your loss. I know you will miss him. You guys were the best neighbors. I'm praying you find peace and strength to move forward. Lovingly, Marilyn
Marilyn Hargesheimer
June 7, 2021
