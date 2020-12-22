Menu
Eugene J. "E.J." Yuncker II
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Eugene J. "E.J." Yuncker, II

Oct. 4, 1955 - Dec. 18, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Eugene J. "E.J." Yuncker II, 65 of Bloomington, passed away at 11:38 a.m. Friday December 18, 2020 at his residence.

E.J. was born October 4, 1955 in Belleville, IL, the son of Eugene J. and Elizabeth (Laughlin) Yuncker. He married Terri Borkgren (Auffert) in 1975. He later married Theresa Hutchison in 1991. She survives.

Also surviving are five children: Chris (Michelle) Yuncker, John (Sarah) Yuncker, Elizabeth (Nick Stephey) Yuncker, Billy (Tanya) Yuncker and Phillip (Katie Lieb) Yuncker; five grandchildren: Tyler Yuncker, Erica Yuncker, Olivia Dowdy, Mariska Yuncker and Waylon Yuncker; one sister: Stacy Griffin (Yuncker); grandmother: Laverne Feiling; and a Nephew: Anthony (A.J.) Graham.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

E.J. spent his childhood growing up in Belleville and East St. Louis. He graduated from Belleville East High School in 1974.

E.J. served in the Navy from 1974–1977, he then served in the Army Reserves & Coast Guard Auxiliary. He worked in maintenance at various locations over the years, retiring from the Marriott Hotel and Conference Center in 2017. He was a member of the American Legion Post 635, Normal.

E.J.'s interest and hobbies include: coaching youth football, attending his children's activities, fishing, watching old westerns and Star Trek, eating peanut M&M's and White Castle hamburgers, and mostly spending time with his family and friends.

There will be a private graveside service Wednesday at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Diabetes Association or to the family.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Graveside service
Park Hill Cemetery
Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A SLOW SALUTE – TO A FELLOW VETERAN
THANK YOU - FOR YOUR SERVICE TO OUR COUNTRY. You are one of our heroes. We will remember you always and miss you dearly. Take your Warrior's rest for a duty well done.
I wish to extend to members of your family my deepest sympathy on their loss. May the force of GOD be with them as they walk through this difficult time. May the loving promises of our LORD and Savior comfort them and give them peace.
As a grateful Veteran, I leave my sympathy and hope you accept this as a small token of appreciation for the honorable and faithful service rendered by your loved one to our Country.
SEMPER FI
U. S. MARINE AND VIETNAM VET
FOX CO 2/1
PHIL ODOM
Friend
December 24, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Theresa and family in the passing of your loved one. We will be thinking of you today and you´ll be in our thoughts and prayers for the days to come. God Bless.
Brenda and Bob Pellouchoud
December 23, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss I was one of his co worker
George Kinsel Jr
December 23, 2020
