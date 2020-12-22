Eugene J. "E.J." Yuncker, II

Oct. 4, 1955 - Dec. 18, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Eugene J. "E.J." Yuncker II, 65 of Bloomington, passed away at 11:38 a.m. Friday December 18, 2020 at his residence.

E.J. was born October 4, 1955 in Belleville, IL, the son of Eugene J. and Elizabeth (Laughlin) Yuncker. He married Terri Borkgren (Auffert) in 1975. He later married Theresa Hutchison in 1991. She survives.

Also surviving are five children: Chris (Michelle) Yuncker, John (Sarah) Yuncker, Elizabeth (Nick Stephey) Yuncker, Billy (Tanya) Yuncker and Phillip (Katie Lieb) Yuncker; five grandchildren: Tyler Yuncker, Erica Yuncker, Olivia Dowdy, Mariska Yuncker and Waylon Yuncker; one sister: Stacy Griffin (Yuncker); grandmother: Laverne Feiling; and a Nephew: Anthony (A.J.) Graham.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

E.J. spent his childhood growing up in Belleville and East St. Louis. He graduated from Belleville East High School in 1974.

E.J. served in the Navy from 1974–1977, he then served in the Army Reserves & Coast Guard Auxiliary. He worked in maintenance at various locations over the years, retiring from the Marriott Hotel and Conference Center in 2017. He was a member of the American Legion Post 635, Normal.

E.J.'s interest and hobbies include: coaching youth football, attending his children's activities, fishing, watching old westerns and Star Trek, eating peanut M&M's and White Castle hamburgers, and mostly spending time with his family and friends.

There will be a private graveside service Wednesday at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Diabetes Association or to the family.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.