Eunice Faith Ann Reinhardt

August 17, 1940 - Nov. 11, 2020

FLANAGAN - Eunice Faith Ann Reinhardt, 80, of Flanagan went to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ suddenly and unexpectedly on November 11, 2020.

Eunice was a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend and will be missed terribly.

Visitation will be 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Flanagan with social distance guidelines enforced. Funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday at St. John's Lutheran Church, Flanagan.

She was born on August 17, 1940 in Palmer, Iowa, the daughter of A.J. and Elva (Fedeler) Lechner. She married Harold Reinhardt on October 13, 1957 in Toluca. He died on February 25, 1995.

Eunice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter Deanne Carol brothers: Ludolph Lechner and Paul Lechner; and sisters: Lois Meier and Ruth Von Behren.

Eunice is survived by one sister, Naomi (Rev. Richard) Vonesh of Fort Wayne, IN; and two sons: Randy (Theresa) Reinhardt of Bloomington and Rod (Stephanie) Reinhardt of Roanoke, IN; as well as four grandchildren: Kelsey Reinhardt (fiance Brett Gutwein), Kristin (Brett) Latman, Adam Reinhardt and Rachel Reinhardt. She enjoyed attending any events her grandchildren participated in and was an amazingly supportive grandmother.

Eunice was well known and well-loved in Flanagan where she lived for more than 60 years. She worked at Flanagan State Bank for 48 years before retiring. She was overwhelmed and much appreciated by the affection shown to her in a birthday drive-by earlier this year.

Eunice served St. John's Lutheran Church in Flanagan as a member of the choir and in a variety of ways and a variety of offices over the years and also was treasurer for the Flanagan-Graymont Fire Protection District and volunteered at OSF St. James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac. She enjoyed serving her community in countless ways and for countless organizations.

After several of her siblings passed, Eunice felt greatly honored to be called "Auntie Mom" by nieces and nephews.

Eunice was a loyal St. Louis Cardinals fan who greatly enjoyed attending games. Some of her most enjoyable times were traveling to St. Louis and Chicago for Cardinals-Cubs games with her family and the Augsburger and Durre families.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church in Flanagan or the Flanagan-Graymont Fire Protection District.

