Evonne B. Wurmnest
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020

Evonne B. Wurmnest

Oct. 30, 1930 - Dec. 9, 2020

NORMAL - Evonne B. Wurmnest, 90, of Normal, passed away at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 9, 2020 at Heritage Manor, Normal.

She was born on October 30, 1930 to Blanche (Liddle) and Adam Miller, as the youngest of six siblings. She married Robert M. Wurmnest on June 25, 1949 in Sibley, IL. He passed away on August 30, 2010.

She is survived by two sons: R. Kent (Cindy) Wurmnest of Danvers and Eric Blake (Brenda) Wurmnest of Heyworth. Also surviving are four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Evonne was preceded in death by her husband; siblings; parents; and one great-grandson.

Evonne was a homemaker, also working at General Telephone and several downtown Normal businesses. She took pride in her exceptional baking skills and made many friends leading a support group for fibromyalgia patients. Bowling was a primary interest for her, participating in women's leagues and working many years as a youth instructor at Circle Lanes. She enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, and crafts.

Both she and Bob were cremated. The family will inter them together in a private service on December 19, 2020 at the Mount Hope Cemetery, Sibley. Memorials may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association of Illinois.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Service
Mount Hope Cemetery
Sibley, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was privileged to meet Evonne as administrator of the local fibromyalgia support group. Instantly I knew that she was a lovely woman, graceful and Christ-like, with impeccable physical maintenance skills. She was an ideal mentor, teacher, and leader who inspired me as a person and a friend. We lost touch but I have thought about her often and I know she is finally comfortable and has the energy and joy that is perfect for her. May she rest in peace is not appropriate for her, because of course she is enjoying peace in Heaven but I doubt she is resting! I am honored to have known Evonne.
Marlene Holik
December 13, 2020
We are very sorry to read of your loss. Praying for you and your family.
Jeff & Claire Logsdon
December 12, 2020
Sorry for you Blake and family.
Dave Thomas
December 12, 2020
Sorry for the loss of your mom, Kent. My condolences to you and your family
Tony DeRosa
December 12, 2020
