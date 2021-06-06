Menu
Farric Cail
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Farric Cail

Feb. 5, 1964 - June 1, 2021

BLOOMINGTON – Farric Cail, 57, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Farric was born February 5, 1964 to Robert and Essie Ware Cail, Sr.

He is survived by: his wife, Tammi Kessinger Cail; mother; six children; fifteen grandchildren; two sisters; and two brothers. Farric was preceded in death by his father and two brothers.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 6, 2021.
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm gonna miss u buddy...Condolences to the family...
Ike Phifer
Friend
June 10, 2021
Hey Unc, I know you´re up there man sippn on that drank pain free with a big smile on your face. Thank you for everything, I´ll never forget you . Love you Dawg
Chino
June 9, 2021
Tammie and Family I am sorry to hear of Blue's passing. You are all in My Thoughts and Prayers. Fonda
Fonda
Work
June 6, 2021
Well old friend I guess God loves you more he called you home Restwell see you when I get there save me a spot Homie PML
Derrick Collins aka Mainedog
Friend
June 6, 2021
