Flora L. Lavender
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Flora L. Lavender

March 12, 1928 - June 9, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Flora L. Lavender, age 93, of Bloomington, IL passed away at 12:40 AM Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL. Her funeral service 11:00 AM Monday, June 14, 2021, at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 509 W. Jackson St., Bloomington, IL. Pastor U.D. Williams will be officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 AM-11:00 AM Monday, June 14, 2021, at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 509 W. Jackson St., Bloomington, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to her family.

Flora was born March 12, 1928, in Climax, GA the daughter of Marcus and Mary (Rivers) Lewis. She married Robert McClendon. He preceded her in death. She later married Joe Lavender, he passed away in 1980.

Surviving is her daughter, Martha Ann (Charles) Henry, Normal IL; grandson, Christopher Henry, Chicago, IL; sister, Sylvia Jones, Cairo, GA; and a host of nieces and nephews

Flora is preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Cartimecca Henry; two brothers: Ronald Jordan and Lonnie Hall; three sisters: Mary Williams, Mae Lee Stewart, Katie Mae Wilson.

Flora had worked at Illinois State University as a Building Service Worker and later worked at Sodexo as a cashier. She also worked in private home homes for several prominent families in Bloomington. Flora never met a stranger. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Union Missionary Baptist Church
509 W. Jackson St., Bloomington, IL
Jun
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Union Missionary Baptist Church
509 W. Jackson St., Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.