Florence Dennis

Jan. 18, 1922 - Dec. 18, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Florence Dennis, 98, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully at 1:10 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Heritage Health in Bloomington with her daughter by her side.

Florence was born January 18, 1922, in Bloomington, Illinois, the daughter of Frank and Catherine (Reardon) Belz. She married her high school sweetheart, John "Jack" Dennis, on March 6, 1943, at Saint Patrick's Church, Bloomington, IL. He preceded her in death on August 11, 2006. They were married for 63 years.

Surviving are a son Patrick Dennis, Terra Haute, IN; a daughter, Kate (Larry) Rousey, Bloomington; six grandchildren: John (Tania) Dennis, Corrales, New Mexico, Mary Kate Dennis, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Michael (Miranda) Dennis, Fort Riley, Kansas, Sarah Rousey, Kaeleigh (Brett) Bircklebaw, Bloomington, Shannon (Eric) Balicinus, Terra Haute, Indiana; and eight great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID restrictions, her private graveside services will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bloomington with Father Jeffery Stirniman officiating. A memorial mass will be held at later date at Historic St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. She began her career at Illinois State University in 1962 in the Office of Parking as a secretary and retired in 1987 as the Department Manager.

Florence was an avid reader and passed the importance of reading to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed riding her horses, ballroom dancing, cross country skiing, Euchre tournaments, and the competitive family and friends game nights of Scrabble, Aggravation, and Rummy. She took great pride in her yard with its many flower beds and hostas. Her home was often a gathering place for family and friends. As a devoted grandmother, she always surrounded herself with her grandchildren and created many happy memories with them. She was a dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Florence was a member of Historic St. Patrick's Church, Pontiac Circle Daughters of Isabella, and the McLean County Farm Bureau. She contributed generously to various catholic charities.

The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to everyone at Heritage Health. You cared for her as if she was your family member. Thank you to Susan Holifield, Administrator, for enforcing the COVID-19 guidelines to keep Florence and the residents safe during the pandemic.

Online condolences and memories of Florence may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.