Florence E. McConnel
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
121 West Third Street
Delavan, IL

Florence E. McConnel

Nov. 2, 1933 - Dec. 14, 2020

DELAVAN - Florence E. McConnel, 87, of Delavan, passed away at 11:10 a.m. Monday, December 14, 2020 at her home.

She was born November 2, 1933 in Elmhurst, NY to Robert and Edna Fish Robison. She married Warren E. McConnell on May 29, 1955 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Elmhurst NY, and he survives.

Also surviving are nine children: Mark (Dawn) McConnell of Delavan, Nancy Swayne of Cedar Rapids, IA, Michael (Mary) McConnell of Mackinaw, Thomas (Ann) McConnell of San Ramon, CA, Steven (Tracie) McConnell of Delavan, Julie (Steve) Carl of Delavan, Ellen McConnell of Delavan, John (Christine) McConnell of Peoria and Laurie (Larry) Law of Bloomington; 20 grandchildren; two brothers: Raymond (Gerry) Robison of AZ and Paul (Pat) Robison of Queens, NY.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Bill; one brother, Robert "Bob."

Florence was a homemaker for 65 years and a childcare provider for local children for many years.

She was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church and its Altar and Rosary Society.

She was an avid gardener and reader, she enjoyed crocheting and attending her family's activities.

Cremation has been accorded. A private Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church at a later date. Msgr. Timothy Nolan will officiate. There will be no visitation. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan will handle the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to WTVP, P.O. Box 1347, Peoria, IL 61602 or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.

To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 16, 2020.
