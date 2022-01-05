Fontella Lou Haycraft

Aug. 23, 1926 - Jan. 2, 2022

HEYWORTH - Fontella Lou Haycraft, 95, of Heyworth, IL, passed away 2:28 p.m. January 2, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Full Gospel Tabernacle, Heyworth, IL, with Pastor Spencer McPheron and Pastor Richard Gray officiating. Burial will follow at Scogin Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Full Gospel Tabernacle, Heyworth, IL. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Full Gospel Tabernacle or Scogin Hill Cemetery Association.

Fontella was born August 23, 1926, in McLean County, IL, the daughter of Darwin Ensinger and Lucille (Knight) Hinshaw. They passed away while she was very young. She was reared by her maternal grandparents George W. and Ivy Smail Knight of the Bloomington area.

Fontella married Marvin Wendell Haycraft September 8, 1945, in Bloomington, IL while he was home on furlough during World War II. He passed away October 14, 2006. Fontella and her husband were married 61-years.

She is survived by her two sons: Rex (Chris) Haycraft, Waynesville, IL, and Jay (Jill) Haycraft, Wapella, IL. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Rae (Chad) Weber, Fairbury, IL, Jaime (Corey) Holland, Wapella, IL, Crystal Haycraft, Normal, IL, Jenny (Travis) Rudat, Wapella, IL, and Jeremy Haycraft, Heyworth, IL, and eight great-grandchildren: Jordyn and Ethan Weber, Mayci, Tessa, and Rhett Haycraft, Alex, Audrey, Aaron, and Asher Holland, and Ivy and Vallie Rudat; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Debra Jean; and one brother, Lowell Hinshaw.

Fontella graduated from Bloomington High School in 1944. She and her husband farmed for many years and operated the Wapella Auction House where she was known as "mom" to many people. She loved researching genealogy and was proud of her heritage as many of her family were early settlers of McLean Co. When young, she served as President of the Happy Hour Garden Club, The Blooming Grove Ladies Aid, and was active in the Wapella, IL, Community Club.

Fontella was active in 4-H for many years. She was one of the reigning Queens in her teenage years. She was named the first Bloomington-Normal Home Show Queen when it was held at the Armory located on South Main Street in Bloomington in the 1950's. Her motto has always been "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." She tried to live accordingly.

Genealogy being one of her hobbies she loved researching family lives and has many of her family histories completed to her satisfaction. Fontella was also a member of The Colonial Daughters of the 17th Century and served as Past President and numerous chairmanships. She was also a member of The Colonial Dames of the 17th Century.

Fontella was a member of the Full Gospel Tabernacle in Heyworth, IL. She loved her church work; working for the Lord was her priority. She worked wherever she saw a need – ministering at nursing homes and with her music (which she wrote her own songs). She taught Sunday school for a time and helped with church tours, and whatever her hand found to do, she would do it. She prayed her family will continue working for God. Her Savior Jesus Christ and her family were her priority.

Fontella published a book of poems in 1980. She loved writing poems and songs. She always said she was just a "folksie" kind of writer. Her poems were "little stories." This verse is in the back page of her book, "All things work together for good to them that love God" Romans 8:28.

Fontella loved the life the Lord gave her and appreciated the time she had here on earth, but is now living a far greater life – one without end.