HUDSON - Frances G. Marmor, 96 of Hudson, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Frances's graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2 pm at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington with Pastor Brandon Current officiating. Gathering of friends and family will be from 1-2 pm at the graveside.

The family suggests memorials to be made to the Hudson Christian Church or to the Humane Society of Central Illinois. Beck Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Frances was born on March 8, 1924 in Arcola, Illinois to Fred and Cora Wells. She married Melvin Marmor on March 30, 1945 in Olympia, Washington. He preceded her in death on July 13, 1987.

Frances is survived by her niece and nephews; Judie Lu (Jack) White, Bloomington; Jerry Lott, Normal; and Nelson (Bridget) Teichmann, Normal. She is also survived by several great nieces and nephews and her 2 cats whom she adored Tommy and Rusty. She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 daughter, 2 brothers and 6 sisters.

After graduating high school Frances attended ISNU and then went to work as a secretary for State Farm Insurance Company for 40 plus years. She was a member of the Hudson Christian Church, Hudson, IL. She loved to cook and enjoyed cooking for people and bringing food to them if they were ill. She loved to read and also enjoyed playing cards especially Canasta and she loved to work in her vegetable garden and flower garden.

Frances will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.

Online condolences may be made to www.beckmemorial.com.