Frances Kay Reed

Sept. 29, 1953 - March 23, 2021

PEKIN - Frances Kay Reed, age 67, of Pekin, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at UnityPoint Health Methodist.

Frances was born on September 29, 1953 in Bloomington, IL to Arthur and Elvera (Laudermilk) Burroughs. She had been married to George Reed. She later married Steven Jackson who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are her parents; and four siblings: Bernita, Troy, Roger and Donna Burroughs.

Surviving are her sons: Wayne (Debi) Reed of Chillicothe, IL and Joseph (Letisa) Reed of Pekin, IL; her grandchildren: Jaime, Jesse, Kaytlin, Michael, Jr., Angel, Joseph, Jr., Gabriel, Issac, Lily, and Hailey; and one great-grandchild, Rayna. Also surviving are her siblings: Wayne Burroughs of Bloomington, Diane White of Pekin and Richard Burroughs of Pekin.

Frances was an avid crafter.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe with visitation held one hour prior to the service. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Memorials may be made to Hospice Hearts Animal Rescue., P.O. Box 17605, Urbana, IL 61803.

