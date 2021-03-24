Menu
Francis Eugene Cline
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Leroy High School
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
106 North Main Street
Farmer City, IL

Francis Eugene Cline

Sept. 2, 1938 - March 20, 2021

LEROY - Francis Eugene Cline, 82, of LeRoy, IL took his last trucking haul on the highway to heaven, Saturday March 20, 2021 at Carle BroMenn, Normal, IL. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at the LeRoy Christian Church, masks will be required. Memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Leroy. Memorials may be made to the LeRoy Christian Church.

Gene was born September 2, 1938 to Floyd and Elsie (Brantley) Cline.

He is survived by sons: Steven (Kathy), Brian, Kenny, and Darrin (Bobbi) Cline; his grandchildren: Christina (Audry), Jonathon, Justin Sexton, and Jared (Heather) Sexton; and two great grandchildren; his siblings: Richard (Pat), Phil (Nelda), Kay Mitchell, Curtis (Debbie), and Sherri Whitehouse; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; and many friends he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by daughter Christina, sister Phyllis, two nephews and a great grandchild.

Gene, also known as Tinker Toy, graduated from LeRoy High School in 1957. He served in the Army 101st Airborne. He was a lifelong Truck Driver and proud member of the American Truck Historical Society Central Illinois Chapter. Gene enjoyed sharing his stories, which will be greatly missed.



Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
LeRoy Christian Church
IL
Mar
26
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
LeRoy Christian Church
IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Sincere condolences to the Cline Family Gene was a great Guy and an old Friend I will miss our chats at Casey's. R.I.P. GENE
Theresa Lawrence
March 24, 2021
Our Sincere Condolences to the Cline family. Mike and Debbie (Yates) Scybert
Mike and Debbie Scybert
March 24, 2021
