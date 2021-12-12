Menu
Frank. H. Sliney
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Frank H. Sliney

Nov. 15, 1935 - Dec. 8, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Frank H. Sliney, 86, founder and co-owner of local Franmar, Inc. passed away Wednesday morning, December 8, 2021, surrounded by family and beloved pups: Elphie, Beau, and Carson, at his home in Bloomington.

His visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where food and soft drinks will be provided. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Carmody-Flynn, with inurnment at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery immediately following services. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Frank was born November 15, 1935 in Boston, MA, son of Charles Moss and Louise Virginia "Lucy" Callahan Sliney. After previous marriages to Nancy Howes and W. Anne Etheredge, Frank married Marilyn L. Weitekamp on November 24, 1986.

Surviving are his wife, Marilyn, and seven children: William "Willie" of Kodiak, AK; Michael of Bloomington, Steven (Chrisstine) of Cape Cod, MA; Mark of Florida; Timothy of North Carolina; Daniel (Cyndy Lybarger) of Missouri; and Katherine Sliney of Washington, D.C. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren: Roger (David Yau), Leo (Samantha), Cecelia Joanne, Paige, Alyssa, and Robert Sliney, Kaela and Joshua Schneider, and Nathan, Jessica, Noah, Sam, and Evelyn Sliney. And there are two surviving great-grandchildren: L.J. and Drew Sliney.

He was preceded in death by two brothers: William John Sliney and Charles Morse Sliney Sr., both of whom served in the United States Navy during WWII.

Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served in Korea and Italy.

Frank received his bachelor's degree from the University of Florida and later attended the New York Institute of Finance.

Originally from Boston, Frank worked in Florida as an IBM salesman, and then later as a stockbroker and vice president of a mutual fund. As Frank often remarked, tongue in cheek, "through a series of bad breaks and misunderstandings," he found his way to Bloomington as an assistant manager of a local restaurant. Frank had a variety of jobs over his lifetime, including shining shoes and selling newspapers as a kid in Boston, selling sandwiches on a motorcycle at UF, co-owning a bar with go-go dancers, and even selling cemetery plots. Later, things went from "good to great to wow" when he founded Franmar alongside wife Marilyn.

Frank was a passionate golfer and a devoted Florida Gators fan. He enjoyed watching many sports, playing poker, and following current events and politics.

He is a friend of Bill W. and was a founding member of Cedar Lake Fellowship in Bloomington. As quoted about Frank from Fellowship members:

"He's an old-fart, tough on stuff."

"If you're going to ask Frank about his daughter, you better grab a chair."

"When Frank's in a room, it's lit up."

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive, Bloomington, IL
Dec
18
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive, Bloomington, IL
Dec
18
Inurnment
Evergreen Memorial Cemetery
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincerest condolences to the family. Please take comfort in the fact that Frank positively affected MANY people over MANY years. Personally I was amazed when Frank helped me showcase his products at conventions hawking FranMar products. Most memorable was in Atlantic City, when he was selling so fast, we couldn't keep up with writing the avalanche of orders. There was a long line to place orders. He was extremely entertaining during his demo's, you could see the passion and fire he had. Still, to this day, I think about the time spent with Frank and the amount of technical and life knowledge he imparted to me. I will never forget him for the rest of my life.
Jay Jessup
Work
December 21, 2021
Dear Marilyn, Family and Franmar Team, Frank was loved by all, and know he will be deeply missed. You are all in our prayers, and know that heaven has another angel with them. God's love and peace, Leslie Licavoli, and your friends at C.L. Smith
Leslie Licavoli C.L. Smith
Work
December 20, 2021
We just know learned of Frank's passing. We are so sorry for your loss and will remember the many times we shared stories back and forth about our golf games!!!
Jan & Maurice Dullenty
Family
December 19, 2021
So sad to hear of Frank's passing. He was my father in law for 9 years. He had a tremendous personality. Frank kept the energy and excitement going when he came to visit us in St. Louis.
Heather Thomas
Family
December 19, 2021
A life well lived. From all of us.... Well done, Frank . . .
Larry Riggs
Friend
December 18, 2021
mike I am sorry for your loss.
Jerry Augsburger
Friend
December 16, 2021
Frank was my trusted bff of 55 years. He helped me through some really tough times, I could always count on him. He was so much fun, always willing to push the envelope and anxious to try new things and pull anyone along that wanted to go. He had a childlike joy and enthusiasm for life. He and Marilyn went out of their way to do kind things for me and for his grandchildren and never expected anything in return. Together they we´re my heroes, demonstrating the possible. I will always miss him.
Anne Etheredge
Family
December 15, 2021
Ed O'Farrell
December 15, 2021
I simply cannot say how much Frank meant to me. He was one of the best, especially for newcomers looking for hope. I'll miss him greatly.
Stu K.
December 14, 2021
Marilyn, So sorry to hear of Franks passing.
Beth Daniels
December 14, 2021
Been awhile since our paths have crossed Frank, and I have never forgotten you. Thanks for those Sunday step meetings at the Lighthouse. RIP, my friend.
Mike L.
December 12, 2021
