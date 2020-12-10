Menu
Frank Earl Snowden Jr.
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Frank Earl Snowden, Jr.

July 8, 1926 - Dec. 8, 2020

NORMAL - Frank Earl Snowden Jr., age 94 of Normal, IL, passed away 8:05 PM on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the McLean County Nursing Home, Normal, IL.

Frank was born July 8, 1926 in Abington, PA to Eva Lucy Pearl and Frank Earl Snowden Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Mae McNair Snowden, of Normal; daughters: Patricia (David) Cloetingh of Honeybrook, PA, Kim (Michael) Hills of Ambler, PA; grandchildren: Caroline Cloetingh, Tyler Cloetingh, Brett Cloetingh and Reed Hills; step-grandchildren: Rachel (Chad) Geiser, of Bloomington, Dawn (Zach) Hamilton, Bertram, TX, Josh (Amie) McNair, Riverside, CA, Amy (Joel) Larson, Seattle, WA, Nikki (Ed) Suphen, St. Louis, MO, Maggie McNair, Phil McNair, St. Louis, MO, Sam (Jenson) Holt McNair, Colombia, MO and Elizabeth McNair, Gladstone, MO.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly; sisters: Florence (Curtis) Nice, Marian (Robert) Phy; and granddaughter, Natalie Hills.

He was a World War II Navy veteran having served on D-Day and in the Pacific. He was a member of the Detroit Tigers farm system following his service.

Frank retired from Standard Pressed Steel, Jenkintown, PA in 1993.

He loved playing Bridge, watching baseball and collecting coins and baseball cards.

The family would like to express gratitude to the staff of McLean County Nursing Home for their excellent care. Services will be private at a later date.

Arrangements are provided by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Cloetingh family, Very sorry to read of Patti´s Dad´s passing. Our thoughts are with you at this very sad time.
Bill and Dawn Weigand
December 14, 2020
It was a privilege to know Frank and I rejoice that, because Frank placed his faith in the saving work of the Lord Jesus, he is now face-to-face with his Savior. 6 So we are always of good courage. We know that while we are at home in the body we are away from the Lord, 7 for we walk by faith, not by sight. 8 Yes, we are of good courage, and we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord. - 2 Corinthians 5:6-8
Richard Verdery
December 12, 2020
You have my deepest sympathy Mae and my thoughts are with you.
Eddie Robinson
December 10, 2020
