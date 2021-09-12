Frank Thompson

May 19, 1941 - Sept. 4, 2021

NORMAL - Frank Thompson, 80, of Normal, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Arcadia Care, Bloomington, Illinois.

A celebration gathering will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

The family suggests memorials to be made to the Prairie Aviation Museum of Bloomington.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Frank was born on May 19, 1941 in Bloomington to Frank W. and Marion Barbara (Denzer) Thompson. He married Jenilee Teutsch on December 28, 1965 at St. Matthews in Bloomington.

Frank is survived by his wife, Jenilee; their children: Scott (Elizabeth) Thompson, Jon (Jes) Thompson, Jamie Thompson, and Megan Thompson. Also surviving are his three grandsons: Emmett, Spencer and Mason Thompson.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Jann Thompson Anderson.

Frank enlisted in the US Army in 1960 and was honorably discharged in 1962. After serving in the Army he continued his education at Illinois State University, graduating with his bachelors degree in education. He went on and taught Junior High and High School in LeRoy and also taught grade school in Clinton before his retirement in 2003.

Frank had a lifelong interest in Geology and camping which started as a child camping with his parents and sister through out the United States, Mexico, Cuba and Europe. He shared this interest with his wife and children taking them camping. Besides his love for camping he was also involved in coaching junior high basketball and track, and was an assistant coach for football. He also enjoyed volunteering his time as a baseball umpire and basketball referee. Frank was an avid St. Louis Cardinal's fan and past president of the Prairie Aviation Museum. He enjoyed fishing and visiting the family cabin.

Frank was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

