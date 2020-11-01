Fred David Breuer

BLOOMINGTON - Fred David Breuer, age 90, a 19 year resident of Bloomington, Illinois, passed away October 28, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Fred was born to David and Martha (Ludemann) Breuer in Sperry, Iowa, in 1930. He married Laura Marie Jarvis in New London, Iowa, in 1951. Fred lived on farms with his parents in southeastern Iowa until his marriage to Laura. Shortly after their marriage, Fred entered the US Army, serving in the Korean conflict as a Sergeant First Class. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service in Korea.

Following his Military service, Fred and Laura moved to Champaign, Illinois, where Fred attended the University of Illinois, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Aeronautical Engineering in 1957. He graduated with High Honors and is listed on the 1957 University of Illinois Bronze Tablet. After his graduation, Fred and Laura moved to San Diego, California, where Fred pursued an engineering management career for 31 years. He earned a Master's Degree in Engineering from the University of California at Los Angeles in 1962. Upon Fred's retirement in 1988, his employer named a product line headquarters building "The Breuer Building" in his honor. Following their retirement, Fred and Laura moved to Olympia, Washington, thoroughly enjoying the greenery of the Pacific Northwest until Laura's death from cancer in 1999. Fred moved to Bloomington, Illinois, in May 2001, living there until his death.

Fred was a member of the United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Academic Honor Society, Sigma Gamma Tau (Aeronautical Engineering Honor Society), and a Senior Member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers.

Fred enjoyed his family, traveling with his beloved wife Laura, reading, woodworking, flower gardening, playing bridge, and walking with Laura for fitness.

He is survived by his children: Sharon and Alan; three grandchildren: Samantha, Diana, and Matthew; and four brothers: James, Richard, Max, and Tom. His brother Andrew preceded Fred in death.

A public visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4:00-7:00p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Masks and social distancing will be enforced. A private family funeral service will be held at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com