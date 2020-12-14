Menu
Fred L. Kukuk
1934 - 2020
Fred L. Kukuk

July 1, 1934 - Dec. 10, 2020

NORMAL – Fred L. Kukuk, 86 of Normal passed away at 9:55 AM on Thursday December 10, 2020 at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Interment will be at Little Rock Township Cemetery in Plano, IL. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Fred was born July 1, 1934 in Sandwich, IL to Edward and Elgin Lakin Kukuk. He is survived by his wife, Linda of Normal; two children: Kimberly (Robert) Glavan of Carmel, IN, Timothy (Samantha) Kukuk of Romeoville; two step-sons: Kent (Mary) Owens of Heyworth, Adam (Christy) Owens of Louisville, KY; a step-daughter, Kristine Winkler of Atlanta, GA; six grandchildren: Jill (Nathan) Riggs, Lisa Glavan, Alexander Glavan, Kara Glavan, Kyle (Sarah) Kukuk, Kory Kukuk; and four great-grandchildren: Nathan and Zachary Kukuk and Austin and Owen Riggs. He was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Kukuk and one sister, Christine Chrstofferson.

He was a member of College Park Christian Church in Normal. Fred worked thirty-seven years in the accounting department at NICOR. He loved to golf, play Cribbage, do puzzles and read books.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts & prayers are with you Linda. We hope knowing that Fred is no longer suffering & is with Jesus in God´s glorious Heaven will give you peace and comfort. We pray God will give you strength and courage as you move forward. We had many great times together & playing cards. We´ll never forget that you guys introduced us to The Villages that week we spent there with you. We will certainly miss him!!
Bill & Gail Wilson
December 14, 2020
Worked at Ni-Gas with Fred. So sorry to hear of his passing. My thoughts are with his family during these tough times
Gail Metcalfe Wegner
Coworker
December 14, 2020
