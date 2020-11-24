Frederick J. Luedtke

Feb. 18, 1938 - Nov. 21, 2020

EL PASO - Frederick J. Luedtke, 82 of El Paso passed away at 2:19 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Good Samaritan Home, Pontiac.

Private family services will be held with burial in Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso. Ruestman Harris Funeral Home is assisting his family with arrangements.

Frederick was born February 18, 1938 at Ambridge, PA a son of Frederick C. and Armelda Kline Luedtke. He married Linda Gerdes on November 27, 1981 in Benson. She survives.

Other survivors include his children: Deyon Sternbergh, Gridley, Dean (Ceci) Luedtke, Shelton, WA. Don (Heather) Luedtke, Cincinnati, OH, Dennis (Kelly) Luedtke, Normal, Gina (Ronnie) Ales, El Paso, and Michael (Lynn) Luedtke, Normal. His beloved grandchildren: Jaime, Ricky, Sam, Beth, Matthew, Erica, Nick, Jessica, Gerad, Yale, Brinkley and Noah. His sister, Jeanne (Tony) Gurski, Pine Grove, PA and a brother Don (Judy) Luedtke of Minerva, OH; sisters- in- law, Elaine (Ed) Kneip and Mary Gerdes both of Benson. Also surviving are six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law, and two brothers-in-law.

Throughout his career in agri-related businesses he served as General Manager for grain elevators in Illinois and Missouri and was co-owner of a family business. He was involved in many civic and fraternal organization also. His family would like to thank the remarkable staff at Good Samaritan Home in Pontiac as well as OSF Hospice.

n lieu of flowers contributions may be directed to a local food bank to assist those in need. Other contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association or Easter Seals

