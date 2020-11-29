Menu
BALDWINSVILLE, New York - Frederick W. Fuess, III, 93, formerly of Normal, passed away on November 17, 2020 in Baldwinsville, NY.

He was born November 5, 1927 in Syracuse, NY. He married Marilyn Baust on May 3, 1952 in Baldwinsville, NY. She died February 27, 2003.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Katharine Wissler; and his brother, Robert Fuess.

Survivors include his children: Rick (Leslie) Fuess, Cindy Fuess; grandchildren: Lauren (Kyle) Fuess-Ginn and Matthew Fuess; sister, Johanna Armstrong, his wife, Mary Eleanor Slye; and numerous stepchildren; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

He was an Army veteran. He attended Morrisville SUNY and Cornell University receiving a BS and Masters. He received a PhD from Michigan State University in 1963. He taught Agriculture at Illinois State University (1963-1990), retiring as a Professor Emeritus. He led three student study trips to France, and a faculty group to China. He was an avid traveler and gardener. He was known for his "Fred's Fine Furniture," refinishing and summer sales.

Due to coronavirus, no services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Friends of Beaver Lake with the memo: Fuess Fund. Send to: Beaver Lake Nature Center, 8477 East Mud Lake Road, Baldwinsville, NY 13027.



Published by The Pantagraph on Nov. 29, 2020.
GUEST BOOK
Dr. Fuess was my soils and crops professor at ISU in 1966-67. He was an excellent teacher and admired by his students. In later years, he supported the Ag Alumni Association which I participated with. He will be greatly missed.
Doug Reeves
November 29, 2020
Your mom and dad were good friends. They made deep impressions on Sue and I. They are in our our thoughts and prayers. Sue and Tom Ocheltree
Thomas Ocheltree
November 29, 2020
Will miss you, so sorry we didn't get to come to Baldwinsville this year. I'll cherish the memories. May you rest in peace. You did your part to make a better world, Thank you and god bless
Paul Wissler
Family
November 22, 2020
He was such a nice man and I loved his antiques. He did such an amazing job and I purchased three items long ago and still have all of them. My sympathies to the family.
Kelly Clement
Friend
November 22, 2020
I am so sorry to learn of his passing. His having led a long, full life intensifies the empty spot in the hearts of all who knew him. My love and prayers for the family.
mary adams
Friend
November 22, 2020
Terry will be missed by family and friends. He made McHarrie Towne a better place to live. May he Rest In Peace.
Kim Setla
Neighbor
November 21, 2020