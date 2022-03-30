Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gail June Kafer
FUNERAL HOME
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Fairbury - Fairbury
100 W. Maple St.
Fairbury, IL

Gail June Kafer

Oct. 2, 1946 - March 24, 2022

FAIRBURY – Gail June Kafer, 75, of Fairbury, passed away at Hospice of the Valley, Tempe, AZ, on Thursday, March 24, 2022, after a short battle with cancer.

Gail was born October 2, 1946, in Fairbury, the daughter of Wayne Tipton and Bernice E. (Koehl) Cox. She married Kenneth W. Kafer on November 6, 1965, in Cropsey. He survives in Fairbury.

Also surviving are her children: Kent (Amy) Kafer, Kevin (April) Kafer and Courtney (Mark) Farrell all of Fairbury; grandchildren: Andrew, Kylie, and Karson Kafer, Katelynn (Jeremiah) Goad and Kolby (Gabby) Kafer, and Tyler and Ella Farrell; three step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Gloria (Lyle) Ebach; sisters-in-law: Jeanne Kafer, Eleanor (Jim) Mott, and Carol (Jerry) McGivern.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Gail, along with her husband, Kenny owned and operated Pontiac RV until their retirement. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Fairbury.

Gail enjoyed traveling, reading and golfing but, most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Her funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Fairbury with Pastor Daryl Evans officiating. Burial will be in South Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. The family suggests memorials be given to SELCAS or the Boys and Girls Club of Prairie Central.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Fairbury - Fairbury
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Fairbury - Fairbury.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.