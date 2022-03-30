Gail June Kafer

Oct. 2, 1946 - March 24, 2022

FAIRBURY – Gail June Kafer, 75, of Fairbury, passed away at Hospice of the Valley, Tempe, AZ, on Thursday, March 24, 2022, after a short battle with cancer.

Gail was born October 2, 1946, in Fairbury, the daughter of Wayne Tipton and Bernice E. (Koehl) Cox. She married Kenneth W. Kafer on November 6, 1965, in Cropsey. He survives in Fairbury.

Also surviving are her children: Kent (Amy) Kafer, Kevin (April) Kafer and Courtney (Mark) Farrell all of Fairbury; grandchildren: Andrew, Kylie, and Karson Kafer, Katelynn (Jeremiah) Goad and Kolby (Gabby) Kafer, and Tyler and Ella Farrell; three step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Gloria (Lyle) Ebach; sisters-in-law: Jeanne Kafer, Eleanor (Jim) Mott, and Carol (Jerry) McGivern.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Gail, along with her husband, Kenny owned and operated Pontiac RV until their retirement. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Fairbury.

Gail enjoyed traveling, reading and golfing but, most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Her funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Fairbury with Pastor Daryl Evans officiating. Burial will be in South Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. The family suggests memorials be given to SELCAS or the Boys and Girls Club of Prairie Central.

