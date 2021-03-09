Gail Lee

Sept. 4, 1953 - March 3, 2021

WYOMING – Gail Lee was born in Kewanee, Illinois on September 4, 1953 to parents Willis D. and Barbara J. Lee. Gail passed to a better place on March 3, 2021 at her home. Gail lived with her cousin and best friend, Crystal McRell in Toulon, Illinois.

Gail is survived by three brothers: Scott (Cindy) Lee of Chillicothe, IL, Bill (Cindy) Lee of Bloomington, IL, and John (Pam) Lee of Menominee, MI. She greatly loved and was loved in return by many nieces and nephews and their children as well.

Gail was a graduate of Wyoming Community High School, Wyoming, Illinois - Class of '71 - and lived much of her life in Wyoming. After graduation, Gail attended Black Hawk East Jr. College and then transferred to Illinois State University. There she was active in her sorority, making lifelong friends. After college, Gail worked in the restaurant industry managing the Central Station Restaurant, a Denny's location, the Crestwicke Country Club Restaurant, and later the Elks Club all in Bloomington-Normal area. She also managed the Prime Time Restaurant in Carbondale, Illinois. Eventually tiring of the 7-day work week schedule, she returned to Wyoming to work with her parents who operated the Wyoming Dry Cleaners until their retirement. Gail next worked as a teller at the Wyoming Bank and Trust and then as a Receptionist/Security at multiple Caterpillar facilities in the Peoria area, last working in December of 2020.

Gail was a member of the Wyoming United Methodist Church and a member of the PEO Chapter in Wyoming. She was also a true animal lover and had several dogs over the years which she treated as if they were her kids. She loved to laugh and loved music and was a member of the Black Knights Drum & Bugle Corps in Kewanee, Illinois for several years.

Due to COVID restrictions, Gail's internment in a family plot at the Galva Cemetery will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Henry County Humane Society or to the Wyoming United Methodist Church. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left for Gail's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.