Garnet Gail Bova

NORMAL - Garnet Gail Bova, 85, of Normal, passed away at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Her funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where the visitation will begin at 12:00 noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

