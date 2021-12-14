Menu
Gary Steven Barnard
1951 - 2021
1951
2021
Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home - Pontiac
903 W. Custer Avenue
Pontiac, IL

Gary Steven Barnard

Sept. 19, 1951 - Dec. 11, 2021

PONTIAC - Gary Steven Barnard, 70, of Pontiac, IL passed away December 11, 2021 at 2:35 p.m. at his home in Pontiac.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Per Gary's request, no services will be held at this time, he considered his birthday party to be his celebration of life.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

He married Joyce (Utterback Holzhauer) Barnard in 2008, having been together since 1993. She survives in Pontiac, IL. Also surviving are his daughter, Teresa (Cory) Dunning of Pontiac, IL; and step-son, Jason (Jackie) Holzhauer of Pontiac, IL; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and son, Steven Barnard.

Gary loved to golf and was a huge fan of the Washington Redskins football team and any type of sports, even skipping work to enjoy the Pontiac Holiday tournament. In his younger years, he was involved in many sports.

The family suggests memorials be made to Transitions Hospice or the Ronald McDonald House.

Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 14, 2021.
Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home - Pontiac
