FLANAGAN - Gary L. Vissering, 71, of Flanagan, IL, passed away on Wednesday September 30th 2020 at 12:50 pm, at his home surrounded by his wife, children, grandchildren, and brother.

Cremation rites were accorded. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday October 10, 2020 at St. Petri Lutheran Church with Pastor Amy Berger officiating. Military rites will follow after the service at the church. Due to Covid restrictions there will be a limit of 50 family & friends in the church. Masks will be required. The service will be broadcast over the radio and streamed over the internet from the church on their Facebook page for anyone not able to attend the service. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan. Memorials may be made to the Wycliffe Bible Translators or to St. Petri Lutheran Church.

Gary joins his parents Herman and Wilma, his brothers, Logan and Darold in Heaven. He was born September 29, 1949 in Streator, IL. The son of Herman C. and Wilma T. (Hike) Vissering. He married Colette Zoll on February 14, 1975 in Tucson, AZ.

He is survived by his wife Colette, his great love of 45 years, his children Jason (Jennie) Vissering of Waverly, IA, Heather Stoner of Bloomington, and Amy (Chad) Daiker of Chenoa; three brothers Norman (Linda) Vissering of Colorado, Wendell (Linda) Vissering of Flanagan, and Glen Vissering of Streator; two sisters Carol Zoll of California, and Marie (Richard) Madson of Virginia; and five grandchildren.

Gary was raised in Flanagan, the youngest of Herman and Wilma. After graduating from Flanagan High School he joined the US Air Force where he happily served his country and was able to see the world. After discharge, he later returned to the area to raise his family. After many years he began his own business called Vissering Plumbing and Heating.

Throughout his entire life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with all who surrounded him. Gary was an active member of St. Petri Lutheran Church, Flanagan, where he often did sound and video. He greatly loved and looked forward to fellowship with his church family. At home you would often see Gary tinkering around the garage building things, or outside taking care of his garden while feeding and watering the birds. He will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know him, but we celebrate that he is now pain free and with his Creator.