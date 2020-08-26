BLOOMINGTON - Gary Shannon Upton, 77, of Bloomington, passed away Monday (Aug. 24, 2020) at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

He was born May 24, 1943, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Mollie Day and Myles Upton. Gary married the love of his life, Darla Jean Upton, and they celebrated 53 years together in May. She survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Jodi Upton Hicks (Sam Howard), Roswell, Georgia; Jennifer Upton Galanti (Paul), O'Fallon; two sons, Scott Upton (Laurie), Farmer City; and Kevin Schaefer (Rebecca), Downs; five grandchildren, Peyton Hicks; Justin, Austin and Miles Upton; and Carson Schaefer; and three stepgrandchildren, Jonathan, Brandon and Celia Galanti.

He was preceded in death by his parents and multiple siblings.

Gary was a Vietnam veteran and proud member of the United States Army. He retired from the Army as a first sergeant in 1985 after 24 years of service. Gary had two additional careers, serving as a deputy sheriff and working Civil Service for the United States Amy Finance Center in Indianapolis, Indiana, and the United States Army Distribution and Publications Center in St Louis, Missouri. He officially retired in 2006.

Gary was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was a quiet man who enjoyed spending time with family and going out for coffee at his "home away from home," Shannon's Five Star Restaurant.

A private family service with military graveside honors will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation or Homes For Our Troops.

Gary was a beloved husband, father and grandfather and will be missed.

To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.